Worldcom Exchange Inc. (WEI): WEI Selected for Commonwealth of Massachusetts ITS74 Contract

After a rigorous selection process, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has named WEI to its pre-qualified Information Technology (IT) professional Project Services Technical Specialist vendor list Massachusetts state contract ITS74ProjServ through June 30, 2024

This is a Statewide Contract for IT Project Services and replaces ITS53 for Solution Providers and Technical Specialists. This contract is for information technology (IT) professional services to perform fixed price, deliverables-based IT projects

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / WEI, an award-winning New England-based technology solution provider, is excited to announce they have just been awarded the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' IT Project Services Contract (ITS74). The company is an expert in business technology that helps clients overcome business challenges and optimize their technology environments both inside and outside of the data center.

Any eligible government organization within Massachusetts can purchase a full range of technology services from WEI. The list includes:

Cities, towns, districts, counties, and other political subdivisions

Executive, Legislative and Judicial Branches, including all Departments and elected offices therein

Independent public authorities, commissions and quasi-public agencies

Local public libraries, public school districts, and charter schools

Public hospitals owned by the Commonwealth

Public institutions of higher education

Public purchasing cooperatives

Non-profit organizations that are doing business with the Commonwealth

Other states and territories with no prior approval by the State Purchasing Agent

Other entities when designated in writing by the State Purchasing Agent

WEI is an expert in business technology, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

"WEI has been creating technological solutions for organizations and educational institutions for over 30 years, and we are excited to join the Massachusetts state contract to broaden how we offer our expertise and solutions," said Belisario Rosas, President and Founder of WEI.

Like all of WEI's clients, organizations within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will benefit from industry-leading talent who have a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. WEI's team combines cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

About WEI

WEI is committed to designing and delivering the most innovative IT solutions possible; building intentional, enduring relationships and doing what's right for customers, colleagues and the community.

