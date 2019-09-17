His new role will be based in Mechelen, Belgium, responsible for all SGS's clinical trial management hubs in Europe and North America, ensuring worldwide solutions and the optimal delivery of trials that the company undertakes on behalf of its clients.

Mr. Thys has more than 18 years' experience within the pharmaceutical and drug development industry, and before joining SGS, he held a number of positions in clinical operations at Servier. These included senior leadership positions around the world and involved managing teams in India and South East Asia and various European countries. Between 2017 and 2019, he worked as Director of Global Trial Management at Servier's Headquarters in Paris, where he was responsible for delivering the company's portfolio of Phase 1-3b trials in a variety of therapeutic areas, including oncology, diabetes, cardiology, CNS, rheumatology and auto-immune diseases. Mr. Thys graduated as a Pharmacist from the University of Leuven, and also holds a master's degree in Medical & Pharmaceutical Research from the University of Brussels (VUB).

"Steven brings a wealth of experience to this role and will be pivotal in our growth as a global partner in both early and late stage drug development," commented Johan Pype, Managing Director, SGS Benelux. He added, "SGS has a strategy to increase innovation within clinical research to ensure we find new ways to partner with clients, undertake clinical trials more efficiently, and bring life-changing drugs to patients that are safe and effective as quickly as possible."

SGS Life Sciences provides clinical research, bioanalytical, biologics characterization, biosafety, and quality control testing. Delivering solutions in Europe and the US, SGS offers clinical trial (phase I to IV) services encompassing clinical project management and monitoring, biometrics, PK/PD modeling and simulation, and regulatory and medical affairs consultancy. SGS has its own clinical unit in Belgium and three phase I patient units based in Belgium and Hungary. SGS has a wealth of expertise in first in human (FIH) studies, human challenge testing, manufacturing challenge agents, biosimilars and complex PK/PD studies with a focus on infectious diseases, vaccines and respiratory therapeutics.

For further information, please contact:

Florent Hediard

Life Sciences - Marketing Director

Agriculture, Food and Life

t: +33 (0) 1 41 24 84 95

www.sgs.com/lifescience

www.sgs.com/linkedin-life

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.