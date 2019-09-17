

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited the latest developments in the Sino-U.S. trade talks and looked forward to the outcome of central bank meetings this week in the U.S and Japan.



In economic releases, a survey showed that the mood among German investors improved more than expected in September.



The ZEW institute's economic sentiment index rose to -22.5 from -44.1 in August. Economists had expected a slight improvement to -37.0.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 percent at 389.22 after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was down 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.2 percent.



Anglo-Australian miner BHP Group shed 0.6 percent. The company slashed total compensation of its chief executive officer Andrew Mackenzie by 24 percent in fiscal year 2019 following the death of a coalminer in Queensland last December.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals rallied 2 percent. The company, though its affiliate, Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., has launched a new prefilled syringe capability in the U.S.



Zalando shares slumped 10 percent after a share placement by top investor Kinnevik in the e-commerce company.



Energy stocks such as BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and Total SA climbed 1-2 percent despite oil prices falling today after the United States hinted at the possible release of crude reserves.



Osram Licht AG edged up slightly after the company recommended its shareholders to accept a 4.3 billion euros bid from ams AG.



