Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 September to 13 September 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 82,7905 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 84,8276 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 86,7025 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 86,2049 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 87,7255 XPAR TOTAL 15 000 85,6502

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

