Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 September to 13 September 2019
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|09/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
82,7905
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
84,8276
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|11/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
86,7025
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|12/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
86,2049
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|13/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
87,7255
|XPAR
|TOTAL
15 000
85,6502
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
