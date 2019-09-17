The share capital of Totalbanken A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 18 September 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060082758 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Totalbanken -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 2,800,000 shares (DKK 56,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 466,666 shares (DKK 9,333,320) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,266,666 shares (DKK 65,333,320) -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 76.050 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TOTA -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3370 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738867