Conference Call to be Held at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, September 30

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that full data and additional exploratory analyses from the Phase 3 FORWARD I study evaluating mirvetuximab soravtansine compared to chemotherapy in women with folate receptor alpha (FRa)-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer will be presented during an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress to be held from September 27 to October 1, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Initial safety and overall response rate data from the Phase 1b FORWARD II triplet study evaluating mirvetuximab in combination with carboplatin and Avastin (bevacizumab) in patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer will also be featured in a poster at the congress.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: "FORWARD I (GOG 3011): A Phase III study of mirvetuximab soravtansine, a folate receptor alpha (FRa)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), versus chemotherapy in patients (pts) with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC)" (Abstract #992O)

Date: September 29, 2019

September 29, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. CEST/2:30 a.m. EDT

8:30 a.m. CEST/2:30 a.m. EDT Lead Author: Kathleen Moore M.D., University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Poster Details

Title: "Mirvetuximab soravtansine, a folate receptor alpha (FRa)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in combination with carboplatin and bevacizumab: Initial results from a Phase 1b study in patients with ovarian cancer" (Abstract #1028P)

Date: September 29, 2019

September 29, 2019 Time: 12:00 p.m. CEST/6:00 a.m. EDT

12:00 p.m. CEST/6:00 a.m. EDT Lead Author: David M. O'Malley M.D., James Cancer Center and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH

Additional information and full abstracts can be found at www.esmo.org.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

ImmunoGen will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, September 30, 2019. Dial-in details to follow.

ABOUT MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE

Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853) is the first folate receptor alpha (FRa)-targeting ADC. It uses a humanized FRa-binding antibody to target the ADC specifically to FRa-expressing cancer cells and a potent anti-tumor agent, DM4, to kill the targeted cancer cells.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to "target a better now."

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

AVASTIN is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

