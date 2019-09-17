Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878613 ISIN: US45253H1014 Ticker-Symbol: IMU 
Tradegate
16.09.19
17:12 Uhr
3,048 Euro
+0,189
+6,61 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,064
3,116
14:02
3,046
3,097
14:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOGEN
IMMUNOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMUNOGEN INC3,048+6,61 %