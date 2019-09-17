Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Applies for Gaming Supplier License in another Canadian Province

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JP) (TSX-V: JP.WT) (TSX-V: JP.RT) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH2). Jackpot is pleased to announce it has applied for a Gaming Supplier licence (the "Licence") in another Province in Canada. The Company is currently a Registered Gaming Supplier with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and also holds a Gaming Supplier Certificate of Registration (Class 1) in the Province of New Brunswick.

Upon the approval of the Licence in this new jurisdiction, it will allow Jackpot to complete an agreement with a major prospective client relating to the development of a new product for the prospective client. This new product will be the third in the Company's growing product portfolio, in addition to the Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") platform and another electronic gaming product currently in development (announced by the Company on January 18, 2019).

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

