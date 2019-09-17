Enea to Redeem 2018/2021 Bond Loan With an Initial Nominal Amount of SEK 500 Million Prior to Final Maturity

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Enea (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA)

Enea AB (publ) issued a bond loan with ISIN SE0010948141 on March 5 2018 (the "Bond Loan"). Enea hereby gives irrevocable notice of early redemption in full of its outstanding 2018/2021 Bond Loan.

In accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Bond Loan, Enea hereby gives notice to bondholders that the full outstanding 2018/2021 Bond Loan will be redeemed in advance. Each 2018/2021 bond will be redeemed at an amount equal to 102.625 per cent (including 2.625 per cent early redemption fee) of the nominal amount together with accrued but unpaid interest.

Payment will be made to each person who, in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Bond loan, is registered as a "Noteholder" on October 9, 2019. The redemption date is set to October 16, 2019.

The notice of Voluntary total redemption (call option) is irrevocable.

For more information contact:

Björn Westberg, CFO

Phone: +46-8-507-140-00

E-mail: bjorn.westberg@enea.com

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

