

NetDragon demonstrated 101 Education PPT on Promethean interactive flat panel at the first Digital China Summit

HONG KONG, Sept 17, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company won the tender of smart campus construction project of Fuzhou No. 3 High School Binhai Campus and Fuzhou Experimental School Binhai Campus ("Binhai Double Smart Campus" project). NetDragon's flagship education products, including Promethean interactive flat panel and its educational software platform, 101 Education PPT will be deployed in nearly a hundred classrooms. This successful tender is a milestone for Promethean's penetration into China market.The products purchased by the "Binhai Double School Smart Campus" project include the ActivPanel Titanium model, the high-end model of Promethean's new interactive flat panel ActivPanel Elements series. The product was a recent winner of the prestigious international Red Dot design award. Continuing Promethean's 20+ years of tradition and philosophy in developing purpose-built products that are designed by teachers for teachers, the ActivPanel Elements series enables higher teaching efficiency and targeted recommendations and guidance for teachers and students in an online learning environment. Promethean interactive panels are being used in over 1.3 million classrooms in around 200 countries all over the globe.101 Education PPT, another product being adopted in this project, also won the Red Dot design award under the education software category last year. It contains over a million pieces of education resources, including courseware, teaching materials and assignments to facilitate teachers in lesson preparation. NetDragon plans to further the penetration of 101 Education PPT and targets to finish its development of content distribution platform in the second half of this year, in order to lay a foundation for achieving platform monetization through payment of value-added content.Empowered by the internet and technologies, NetDragon will enable teachers to gain access to students' learning information and profile through "quality evaluation", and hence, provide personalized teaching. Whereas schools can better understand teachers' personal development through "teaching assessment". In addition, various smart campus functions, such as virtual campus management system, facial recognition system, new energy power generation, Internet-of-things (IoT) and VR classroom will also be adopted in different areas of schools, allowing students to enjoy advanced technology and promoting self-learning and quality teaching.Yu Biao, Senior Vice President of NetDragon and Chairman of Huayu (China), commented that with the ongoing development of smart campus, in addition to meeting the demand in daily teaching, NetDragon will also provide smart teaching solutions with digitized packages such as multi-media teaching system and learning conditions monitoring service, pre-recorded or live teaching materials and IP broadcast. At present, NetDragon is building an open educational ecosystem by integrating global resources and leveraging advanced technologies such as VR/AR, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).In June 2019, NetDragon entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Fuzhou Bureau of Education to jointly construct a smart education model zone. This successful bid of "Binhai Double Smart Campus" project is the first phase tender of the entire Fuzhou smart campus project. In future, NetDragon will continue to leverage its advantages in technologies, products and resources for digitized education, to provide planning, design, operating and maintenance services for other Fuzhou smart campus projects, in order to satisfy the needs of schools in the construction of "smart campus", and help build the name of digitized education for Fuzhou Bureau of Education.About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world.For investor enquiries, please contact:NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedMs. Maggie ZhouSenior Director of Investor RelationsTel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825Email: maggie@nd.com.cnWebsite: ir.netdragon.comSource: NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.