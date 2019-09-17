Soli, Inc.: Soli Invited to Participate in United Nations Climate Action Summit

UN Global Compact Initiative to include Soli CEO Robert MacArthur and Vice President of Communications and Governance, Lilliane LeBel

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Soli, Inc. CEO Robert MacArthur and VP of Communications and Governance, Lilliane LeBel have been invited to participate in the UN's Global Compact conference set to begin on September 21, 2019.

Soli®, a member of the UN Global Compact,is the patented consumer-rewards program that fights climate change by keeping carbon out of the atmosphere. Participating in Soli's program will enable businesses of all types to become more sustainable while making a meaningful impact on reducing the carbon footprint, thereby supporting the UN Global Compact goals. Attendance at this event will allow Soli the opportunity to discuss how both businesses and individuals can have a significant impact on mitigating the effects of carbon.

Robert MacArthur, CEO of Soli commented, "Soli recognizes that while many people might hear about environmental problems and want to take action, there is a big leap from thinking about making a change to actually doing it. Soli was made with this understanding of people in mind. Instead of asking its users to make large lifestyle changes, the Soli App utilizes a behavior that is second nature to most of us: shopping and spending, to take tangible action against CO2 emissions."

Working together, businesses and consumers can retire millions of tons of CO2 from the environment. At scale with just 14 million users, Soli expects to nearly offset the annual carbon emissions of a city roughly the size of Boston or San Francisco. The impact of Soli is significant.

About Soli, Inc. ("SoliPoints")

Soli is the consumer rewards program that fights climate change. Every dollar spent by consumers with participating Soli merchants, no matter the content of the purchase, keeps two pounds of carbon out of the atmosphere and earns rewards points. SoliPoints, the patented rewards mechanism,was designed to be used by merchants and brands who purchase them to gain and retain customers, while helping them be socially responsible and meet ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) criteria and Paris Agreement standards.

Soli is a participating member in the UN Global Compact, the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education and is affiliated with non-profit Climate Remediation Foundation.

