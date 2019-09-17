The "Turkey Wind Power Market Outlook 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report offers an incisive and reliable long-term overview of the wind sector of the country for the next long period 2018-2027.

In view of recent cuts in FIT's announced in Germany, Spain, France, UK, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Italy, Turkey represents a stable investment environment in South-East Europe with clear rules and green certificates support scheme. Current cumulative installed wind capacity in the country is growing fast and Turkey is one of the best performers amongst SEE countries between 2010 and 2017.

Wind power in the country grew by 27.5%, from 4,498.4 MW in 2015 to 5,738.4 MW in 2016. The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, current issues, and future prospects. You will find more than 120 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Turkish wind market.

Reasons to buy this market report are, but not limited to:

Overview of the Turkish political and economic environment (PEST analysis)

Wind resource potential in Turkey

Financial Model and Analysis of 50 MW Wind Power Plant investment in turkey (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, etc.)

Over 55 charts, tables, and maps

Overview of Turkish wind market development 2007 2027

Grid-connected wind power installations

Future market trends and planned wind projects for 2018 2027

Market prices of fully permitted and operational wind projects

Turkish legal and energy regulatory framework for renewable projects

Key companies and competitive landscape in the wind sector

Review of most relevant financing and supporting incentives

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Report Delivery: 1 file(s) (PDF report) in English language and 1 file(s) in MS Excel with data from charts and tables

Subscription: The price includes a subscription for a 1 year period with 4 quarterly updates

Key Topics Covered

FOREWORD

1 METHODOLOGY AND LIMITATIONS

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Limitations

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Historical and Current Development Overview of Wind Power Market in Turkey

2.2 Turkey Wind Resource Potential

2.3 Key Stakeholders Affecting Wind Power Market Development in Turkey

2.4 Market Drivers and Constraints

2.5 Mandatory Engineering Measurements for Wind Power Projects in Turkey

2.6 Amendments in Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Legislation in Turkey for Unlicensed Market Segment (< 1 MW)

2.7 Market Forecast Summary

3 TURKEY POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. PEST ANALYSIS

3.1 Basic Country Data

3.2 Political Climate and Ruling Party

3.3 GDP and Economic Growth

3.4 Taxes

3.4.1 VAT

3.4.2 Income and Corporate Taxes

4 CENTRAL-EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH-EAST EUROPE (SEE) POWER MARKET

4.1 General Electricity Market information

4.2 Wind Power in Energy Sector

4.3 Single Electricity Market

5 CENTRAL-EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH-EAST EUROPE (SEE) WIND POWER MARKET

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Cumulative Installed Wind Power Capacity and Revenue

5.3 Annual Installed Wind Power Capacity and Revenue

5.4 Future Development Trends

6 TURKEY POWER MARKET

6.1 Electricity Transmission and Distribution

6.2 Electricity Consumption and Generation

6.3 Electricity Imports and Exports

6.4 Electricity Prices for Business and Households

6.5 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Targets

7 TURKEY WIND POWER MARKET

7.1 Why Invest in Wind Power Power in Turkey?

7.2 Turkey Wind Resource Potential

7.3 Licensing Period Duration

7.4 Regional Substation Capacities for Wind Power Projects in Turkey

7.5 Overview of Wind Power Market in Turkey

7.6 Market Structure Analysis

7.7 Investment Trends and Development Roadmap

7.8 Competitive Environment in Licensed Wind Power Market

7.9 Competitive Environment in Unlicensed Wind Power Market (< 1 MW)

7.10 Profiles of Key Players and Investors in Licensed Wind Power Market

7.11 Profiles of Key Players and Investors in Unlicensed Wind Power Market (< 1 MW)

7.12 Cumulative Installed Wind Power Capacity and Revenue

7.13 Annual Installed Wind Power Capacity and Revenue

7.14 Market Prices for Wind Power Projects in Turkey in Development, Ready to Build and Operational (Grid Connected) Condition

7.15 Key Cost Structure Elements of Wind Power Plant in Turkey

7.16 Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for Wind Power in Turkey

7.17 Key Wind Power Projects in Turkey Under Development

7.18 Mergers and Acquisitions

8 DRIVERS AND CONSTRAINTS OF WIND POWER MARKET IN TURKEY. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Drivers Explained

8.3 Market Constraints

8.4 Market Constraints Explained

8.5 SWOT Analysis

9 FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF WIND POWER MARKET IN TURKEY

9.1 Financing Options of Wind Power Projects in Turkey

9.2 Financial Model and Analysis of 5o MW Wind Power Plant investment in Turkey (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, etc.)

10 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

10.1 Wind Power Technology Overview

10.2 Technology Trends

11 EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY LANDSCAPE

11.1 RES Regulations and EU Directives

11.1.1 Precedent EU regulations

11.1.2 Most recent EU renewable energy policy developments

12 TURKEY RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES (RES) LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

12.1 Main Laws and Regulations

12.2 Support Schemes

12.3 Mandatory Engineering Measurements for Wind Power Projects in Turkey

12.4 Competition Regulation (Tender Procedure)

12.5 Zoning, Planning and Construction Related Authorizations

12.5.1 Zoning Plans Procedure

12.5.2 Building Permit (Construction License) Procedure

12.5.3 Operation License Procedure

12.6 Environmental Related Authorizations

12.6.1 Natura 2000 Network

12.6.2 Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and Joint Implementation (JI)

12.7 Energy Law Authorizations

12.7.1 Power Generation Licensing and Unlicensed Power Generation Below 1 MW

12.7.2 Grid Interconnection

12.7.3 Power Off-Take

12.7.4 Feed-in tariff (FIT)

12.7.5 RES Certificates (Guarantees of Origin)

12.7.6 Amendments in Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Legislation in Turkey for Unlicensed Market Segment (< 1 MW)

12.8 Additional Incentives for Domestic Procurement

12.9 Future Market Pricing Mechanisms

13 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AFFECTING WIND POWER MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN TURKEY

13.1 Government Stakeholders

13.2 Non-Government Stakeholders

13.3 Electricity Generation, Transmission System Operator (TSO) and Distribution System Operators (DSO's)

14 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axb5nz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005639/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900