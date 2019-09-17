

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Retail Ltd, a joint venture of Ocado Group (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L), reported a growth in retail revenue of 11.4 percent to 386.3 million pounds, for the 13 weeks to 1 September 2019. This was in line with its guidance for the remainder of the year.



For the 13 weeks to 1 September 2019, average order size was down 0.8 percent, reflecting slightly greater frequency of purchase. Average orders per week were up to 12.1 percent, for the period.



