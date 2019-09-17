In the live webinar, "Five Key Traits Defining Connected Consumers," on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. CDT, Michelle Evans, head of digital consumer at Euromonitor International, will uncover the most influential consumer segment of today's digital world.

According to global market research company Euromonitor International, more than half of the global population is using the internet in 2019, compared to 24 percent in 2009.

Smartphones are the go-to device for internet access with 50 percent of the global population using a mobile phone to connect in 2019, and consumers purchased more on mobile phones than any other device for the first time in 2018, spending US$2.7 trillion on products and services, according to Euromonitor International.

"Widespread connectivity ushered in speed, convenience and instant access across life," Evans says. "Now, connected consumers have more power at their fingertips and companies are under pressure to deliver personalised experiences across all channels."

Industry professionals ranked artificial intelligence and internet of things as the top-two technologies, respectively, impacting businesses over the next five years, according to Euromonitor International's Digital Consumer Industry Insights Survey. Both will lead to improved customer engagements in the near term.

