Virpax Pharmaceuticals: Gerald Bruce Joins Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals as Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax") a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, today announced that Gerald W. Bruce, has joined Virpax as Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. Mr. Bruce most recently served as Vice President of Sales for Specialized Nutrition at Danone North America.

"We are pleased that Gerald has joined Virpax and will be leading our commercial organization," said Anthony P. Mack, Chairman and CEO, Virpax Pharmaceuticals. "Gerald is an accomplished executive with more than 30 years of pharmaceutical experience architecting commercial strategies designed to capitalize on changing customer needs and market opportunities."

Prior to Danone, Mr. Bruce served as the Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at NitroMed where he was responsible for building the commercial strategy and led the team responsible for the development and implementation of the commercial plan for the start-up company's first product for the treatment of Heart Failure. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of Managed Markets where he led the team responsible for the development and implementation of the reimbursement strategy for the Bristol-Myers Squibb $7 billion US portfolio. He formerly served as Vice President of Sales at Bristol-Myers Squibb where he led the Cardiovascular and Metabolic sales force responsible for over $1.2 Billion in sales. Mr. Bruce started his career at Johnson and Johnson where he was an award-winning sales representative and held leadership positions of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing ending with his role as Group Product Director of Analgesics.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals:

Virpax develops New Chemical Entities, New Molecular Entities and 505(b)(2)s for pain management using patented cutting-edge delivery technologies designed to satisfy unmet market requirements, enhance patient compliance and quality of life, all while creating value for its investors and partners. The company is focused on becoming a global leader in non-opioid pain management by developing and delivering innovative pharmaceutical products to its customers. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

