Orbsat Corp Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market Under New "OSAT" Stock Symbol

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company") today announced that it has begun trading on the OTCQB market under the new "OSAT" symbol.

The Orbsat Corp identity reflects the Company's emphasis on serving the growing global demand for satellite-enabled voice, data and IoT connectivity services by government, commercial and consumer customers around the world.

"Trading under our new OSAT stock symbol is an exciting milestone in our corporate transformation effort," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat Corp. "Our team is focused on further execution of our strategic growth plan for Orbsat through corporate developments including adding to our network of industry-leading partnerships and the further expansion of our global e-commerce presence."

For information on Orbsat Corp and its array of products and services, please visit the Company's website at www.orbsat.com.

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Our long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services uniquely positions us to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Our U.S. and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 35,000 customers located in over 160 countries across the world.

