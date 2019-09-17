Westwood One Selects LeadsRx for Radio Attribution

America's Largest Audio Broadcast Network Delivers Unprecedented Transparency to Its Advertising Clients and Sets the Bar for the Broadcast Industry

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Today, LeadsRx announced that Westwood One, America's largest audio network, has chosen to partner with LeadsRx to power Westwood One's attribution measurement. Westwood One is the first national audio platform to use LeadsRx attribution software to provide a comprehensive, quantitative analysis of how audio advertising drives advertiser search and site traffic.

LeadsRx is a new service offering in the groundbreaking Westwood One ROI Guarantee audio insights platform. The two companies work together to provide national brands a variety of analytics that quantify the impact of radio advertising.

LeadsRx data reveals how website visitor traffic increases after consumers are exposed to radio advertising. The platform also depicts business outcomes such as sales of products, form completions, in-bound phone calls, and more. The LeadsRx solution can portray the impact of radio alongside television and digital while quantifying the effectiveness of ad creative, time period, day of week and radio programming formats.

"The LeadsRx platform gives Westwood One industry-leading marketing measurement capabilities that greatly benefit advertisers with comprehensive, digital-like attribution analytics," said Suzanne Grimes, President Westwood One and EVP Corporate Marketing Cumulus Media. "LeadsRx gives advertisers transparency and confidence to justify marketing spend in radio not only for increased website traffic, but for the key outcomes required to run their businesses."

"Advertisers have told us for years that their site traffic explodes when they advertise on radio," said Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Offer at Cumulus | Westwood One. "LeadsRx provides advertisers the hard proof of radio's ability to drive search and site traffic. They have industry leading credibility since they primarily work for brands and their agencies."

Westwood One and LeadsRx have teamed on a series of major attribution studies:

A study of 62 direct to consumer brands revealed that AM/FM radio's site traffic lift is comparable to Google/Facebook and television. (Download the Westwood One and LeadsRx Direct-to-Consumer Media Attribution and Awareness Report.)

A holiday radio campaign for a national jewelry chain resulted in an 11% lift in website traffic. The data identified the specific offer which generated the greatest search and site traffic.

A national footwear chain discovered a direct correlation between media weight and site traffic. Markets with the heaviest AM/FM radio GRP levels generated double the site traffic.

"Marketing attribution is the key to unlocking how brands connect and stay relevant with their customers and how they are developing long-lasting relationships," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "The LeadsRx partnership with Westwood One demonstrates the significance of attribution to help businesses improve web traffic and drive up sales while giving consumers fewer and more relevant ads and information. Overall, attribution helps brands cultivate strong and long-lasting relationships with consumers."

For additional information on Westwood One ROI Guarantee the "Everyone's Listening" blog with attribution case studies visit https://www.westwoodone.com

For more on LeadsRx Attribution software visit www.leadsrx.com.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of CUMULUS MEDIA, offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news and entertainment content to over 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of nearly 8,000 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, Westwood One Backstage, and the Academy of Country Music Awards. The rapidly growing Westwood One Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information please visit www.westwoodone.com.

About LeadsRx

LeadsRx offers a cross-channel marketing attribution SaaS platform that has been used by more than 20,000 businesses around the world. The company's attribution software provides marketers an unparalleled, unified view of campaign performance across advertising mediums throughout the entire customer journey. Marketers who use LeadsRx reduce customer acquisition costs to improve overall return on ad spend and bottom-line profit. Consumers benefit by seeing fewer, more-relevant advertising from brands. More information can be found on the company's website at LeadsRx.com.

