

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chick-fil-A, the largest quick service restaurant based on sales data, announced that it is now serving No Antibiotics Ever or NAE chicken in all its restaurants in the United States. The company said it attained the goal, which was set in 2014, earlier than expected.



Since May this year, the company, which has been named the top quick-service chain in the country by American Customer Service Index, has been serving NAE chicken in its more than 2,400 restaurants in the country. Chick-fil-A was expecting to serve NAE chicken nationwide by the end of 2019.



Beginning in October, packaging in restaurants will reflect the achievement of its goal.



Under the NAE commitment, the fast-food chain makes sure that no antibiotics of any kind are administered to the chicken within its supply, starting from the egg. The U.S. Department of Agriculture audits and verifies the company's suppliers to check whether they are meeting the requirements.



Matt Abercrombie, director, menu and packaging, said, 'We know consumers care about how their food is made and where it comes from, including the use of antibiotics. .. We worked with our suppliers to convert our chicken supply to No Antibiotics Ever, which was an industry-changing move, as the supply of No Antibiotics Ever chicken previously did not exist to match our scale.'



Restaurants and food suppliers worldwide are taking steps to reduce the use of antibiotics to help preserve the effectiveness of such drugs for human and animal health. According to the World Health Organization or WHO, antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development.



In June, Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., had announced its commitment to serve chicken raised free of antibiotics important to human medicine by 2022.



Burger chain McDonald's Corp. in December last year had announced a policy to reduce the overall use of antibiotics across 85% of its global beef supply chain. The company, in collaboration with suppliers and beef producers, has taken a strategic and phased approach to reduce the use.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX