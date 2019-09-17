ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV (RUSE) ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2019 / 13:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV DEALING DATE: 16-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.60350000 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 203000 CODE: RUSE ISIN: LU1483649312 ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSE Sequence No.: 20341 EQS News ID: 874885 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2019 07:46 ET (11:46 GMT)