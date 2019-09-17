Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2019) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SOCK) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial reverse circulation ("RC") exploration drill program has begun on the Chucker Project, located in the Silver Star Mining District, within Mineral County, Nevada.

The 100% owned Chucker Project is located in the Silver Star Mining District, within Mineral County, Nevada, in the Walker Lane gold trend. The Project consists of 28 unpatented mining claims with a combined area of 226 hectares (560 acres) that covers numerous prospect pits and past producing small scale high grade gold mines. Several altered and mineralized shear zones with metal rich quartz veins are exposed on the surface.

The Company has received its Notice of Intent (the"NOI") exploration permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the"BLM") to conduct drilling on the Chucker Project. The NOI exploration permit with the BLM covers the disturbance areas created to establish drill road access and drill sites within the Chucker Project. The Company, when possible, attempts to drill multiple holes from single drill pads on existing roads to minimize the amount of surface disturbance created by drilling activities. The Company has secured the required bonding to cover reclamation on the areas of permitted disturbance for the 2019 drill program. The Company can amend the NOI exploration permit over the next 2 years to increase the permitted disturbance areas for additional drill sites and access roads at the Chucker Project.

The Phase 2 RC drill program of the summer exploration program will build off the Phase 1 program that consisted of reconnaissance prospecting, geological mapping, surface trenching, sampling and relocating historical workings. Initial prospecting of the Chucker Project by the Company returned up to 44.6 g/t Au from a mine dump and 5.63 g/t Au from an outcrop. (see news release 08-08-19).

Drilling will focus on the surface exposures around the historical workings of the range front fault and other exploration targets on the property, identified in Phase 1 of the exploration program.

Previous exploration is limited to several very old historical 2-inch diameter drill holes evidenced by drill casing sticking out of the ground, no drill hole assays have been found. Significant historical mining consists of shafts, drifts, open cuts and prospect pits.

The property contains a surface exposure of the range front fault which was historically mined from a shaft. The Chucker Project is located within the intersection of the Walker Lane shear zone and associated Mina Deflection of the Walker Lane. This combination creates major fault zones or conduits for ascending mineralized solutions. From observation and historic assay values, gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper are found in amounts that demonstrate significant potential for exploration. There is no evidence of modern-day exploration or drilling on the property.

The Chucker Project is located 60 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada or 5 miles southwest of Marietta, Nevada, easily accessible via state and secondary roads with year-round access. The Chucker Project is located in close proximity to past producing mines such as Marietta Mines, Moho, and Camp Douglas. The core portion of the property has been held by private interests for over 40 years.

Finally, the Company announces it is granting 1,000,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, consultants, and employees of the Company to purchase up to a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.085 per common share for a period of five years.

The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Yves Caron M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ) President and director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

