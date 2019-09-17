Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Layzie Bone from Bone Thugs and Harmony New Album Lost & Found

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) features member Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs and Harmony and the drop of his new album, Lost and Found.

Real recognizes real, and there are few artists that have gone as hard for as long as Layzie Bone from Bone Thugs n Harmony. This year he's dropped two studio albums, Annihilation and Lost & Found, both of which are available on all streaming services and at LayzieGear.com.

Bone Thugs n Harmony has been around since 1993 - before Chance the Rapper, before Lil Wayne, Nas, Drake and even titans like Eminem, Layzie Bone was droppin albums with Bone Thugs and Harmony.

One of the original titans, Eazy E recognized real, and signed them after founding member Krayzie Bone spit him a verse, and the rest is gravy.





In 2019 alone Layzie Bone has dropped the critically acclaimed "Let Me Go Migo," his response to Migos members throwing shade at the greats, two studio albums, recorded with fellow Harmony Howse members, participated in Snoop Dogg's Puff Puff Pass tour and continues to tour to this day.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njo-MSDtgBY

Beyond being the CEO of Harmony Howse Ent and giving associated artists a leg up in the game, Layzie Bone launched his own retail website, the aforementioned LayzieGear.com. Layzie Bone sells a wide variety of OFFICIAL Bone Thugs n Harmony merchandise, ranging from Snapback hats, high end gold accessories and pieces, shirts, hoodies and more.

Special Edition CD with bonus tracks now available for Preorder exclusively @layziegear HHEOnTheRise LostAndFound SpecialEdition BonusTracks

- Layzie Bone (@LayzieBTNH) September 9, 2019

You want to listen to this new Lost & Found album, samplers are already available on your streaming platform of your choice and the Special Edition CD with bonus tracks is now available for preorder on LayzieGear.com

Tracklist

Mama P's Intro The Slumz Catch A Break The Struggle - Feat. Cheek Da Freek, HC The Chemist Changed Man Lost & Found Knockin' Be Somebody Can't Fail My Story One Life, One Shot - Feat. Flesh-n-Bone Go Mode - Feat Caine

