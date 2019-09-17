

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced the commercial launch of NightBalance, a positional therapy device that uses gentle vibrations to encourage users to alter their sleeping positions to help prevent apneas. It features wireless connectivity and a mobile app that monitors product use. Philips NightBalance will be available through a prescription.



Mark D'Angelo, Sleep OSA Business Leader at Philips, said: 'The right sleep therapy varies person-to-person, and for those who suffer from positional obstructive sleep apnea, it can be defeating when traditional therapies don't meet their specific needs. With Philips NightBalance, positional obstructive sleep apnea patients now have a non-invasive and comfortable treatment option that can be successful, resulting in long term therapy adherence.'



