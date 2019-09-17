Technavio has been monitoring the global bubble tea market and the market is poised to grow by USD 963.05 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005652/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bubble tea market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Bubble Tea Market Analysis Report by component (flavor, creamer, sweetener, tapioca balls and popping balls, and others) and base ingredient (black tea, green tea, and others) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rise in accessibility and availability through organized retail. In addition, the growing tea café culture is anticipated to further boost the growth of the bubble tea market.

Organized retailers have grown significantly, with the establishment of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores such as Walmart in the US and Tesco.com in the UK. Supermarkets are some of the major distribution channels supplying nutritious, convenient, and affordable food and beverage items. Ingredients such as tapioca balls, popping balls, and tea powder required for making bubble tea are predominantly sold by large organized retailers such as Walmart. The growth of the organized retail sector will thus boost the growth of the global bubble tea market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Bubble Tea Market Companies:

Fanale Drinks

Fanale Drinks owns and operates businesses under various segments such as toppings, bubble tea flavoring powder, snow ice/frozen yogurt, and containers. The company's offerings include CRYSTAL TAPIOCA (AGAR BOBA), EXTRA LARGE TAPIOCA, LARGE TAPIOCA, and REGULAR LARGE TAPIOCA PEARL, under the Tapioca Pearls Boba segment. It also offers CEYLON BLACK TEA (GROUND), CLASSIC COFFEE BLACK TEA, EARL GREY TEA BAG (GROUND), and GENMAICHA GREEN TEA under its tea leaves product segment.

Fokus

Fokus owns and operates businesses under various segments such as concentrated juice, premium tea, jelly, and others. The company's offerings include Popping boba and Premium Tea.

GRAND CHAINLY

GRAND CHAINLY has business operations under various segments, namely bubble tea toppings, tea flavorings, store equipment and machine supplies, and drinking cups packaging containers. This company's offerings include tea leaves and tapioca pearls and balls supplies.

HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE

HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE has business operations under various segments, namely products and services. The company offerings include beverage materials and jelly popball.

Lollicup USA

Lollicup USA has business operations under various segments, namely karat, karat earth, tea zone, and total clean. The company offerings include BOBA (TAPIOCA), POPPING PEARLS, and TEA LEAVES.

Technavio has segmented the bubble tea marketbased on the product and region.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bubble Tea Base Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Black tea

Green tea

Others

Bubble Tea Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Market are:

Berries Market Global Berries Market by application (food and beverages, personal care, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Wagyu Beef Market Global Wagyu Beef Market by product (Japanese breed, Australian breed, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005652/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com.