SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17 September 2019 at 3:30 pm
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Niemisvirta)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2014.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Niemisvirta, Petri
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190917122238_11
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-09-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,299 Unit price: 38.1824 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,299 Volume weighted average price: 38.1824 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,310 Unit price: 38.0197 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,310 Volume weighted average price: 38.0197 EUR
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 4,609 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
