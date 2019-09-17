Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
17.09.19
15:21 Uhr
37,760 Euro
-0,330
-0,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,830
37,870
15:36
37,830
37,860
15:35
17.09.2019 | 14:41
(79 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17 September 2019 at 3:35 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2014.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lapveteläinen, Patrick
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190917130819_9

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-09-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,253 Unit price: 38.1824 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,253 Volume weighted average price: 38.1824 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,263 Unit price: 38.0197 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,263 Volume weighted average price: 38.0197 EUR

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 4,516 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)