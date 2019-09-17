

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The fall in oil production and the changes in crude price after the drone attack on Saudi oil fields are still influencing the sentiments of investors. The initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index is for a lower opening of Wall Street.



Asian shares finished in the negative territory, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



Industrial Production report will be the highlight among economic announcements of the day.



The U.S. China trade discussions are scheduled on Thursday, while FOMC meeting and press conference will be held on Wednesday.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 47.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 6.25 points. U.S. major stocks closed in negative territory. The Dow slid 142.70 points or 0.5 percent to 27,076.82, the Nasdaq fell 23.17 points or 0.3 percent to 8,153.54 and the S&P 500 dropped 9.43 points or 0.3 percent to 2,997.96.



On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters and department stores will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store sales were up 6.4 percent.



Fed's Industrial Production for August will be released at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it declined 0.2 percent in the prior month.



Housing Market Index for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 66, unchanged from 66 in the prior month.



Treasury International Capital for July will be published at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month the Foreign Demand for Long Term U.S. Securities were up $88.1 billion.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. Chinese shares fell sharply. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gave up 52.64 points, or 1.74 percent, to finish at 2,978.12 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 1.23 percent at 26,790.24.



Japanese shares finished marginally higher. The Nikkei average inched up 13.03 points, or 0.06 percent, to 22,001.32. The broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent higher at 1,614.58.



Australian shares ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 21.80 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,695.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 19.70 points, or 0.29 percent, at 6,801.70.



European shares are broadly progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 2.84 points or 0.05 percent. Germany's DAX is down 35.84 points or 0.29 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 11.77 points or 0.16 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 31.92 points or 0.32 percent. Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is falling 0.96 percent.



