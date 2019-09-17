WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.
The company's profit totaled $65.03 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $61.35 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $787.10 million from $810.89 million last year.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Analysts Estimate: $2.48 -Revenue (Q4): $787.10 Mln vs. $810.89 Mln last year.
