Crawler Camera System Market Analysis Report by end-user (municipal and residential, and industrial) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023

The market is driven by the increasing demand for remote-operated inspection systems. In addition, the advantages of crawler camera systems over conventional systems are anticipated to further boost the growth of the crawler camera system market.

At present, several vendors are introducing remote-operated inspection systems such as portable crawler cameras that are designed to inspect pipelines efficiently within a short span of time. These systems are equipped with battery power pack options and can travel long distances to complete an inspection. They are extensively used for residential, petrochemical, industrial, and manufacturing applications and can reach inaccessible areas such as flood drains, restricted pipes, protruding pipe tapes, large offsets, and interiors of water sewers. The municipal and residential segment is expected to account for the highest market share in the crawler camera system market.

Major Five Crawler Camera System Market Companies:

CUES

CUES owns and operates businesses under various segments such as equipment and software. The company offerings include: DUC, OZ II, OZ III, MINI Pan Tilt Camera, LAMP II, Ultra Shorty 21, Compact Pipe Ranger, and others.

Deep Trekker

Deep Trekker owns and operates businesses under various segments such as remotely operated vehicles, pipe crawlers, utility crawlers, DTPod surveillance and monitoring cameras. The company's offerings include DT340 L (Lite), DT340 S (Standard), DT340 X, DT640 Utility Crawler, DT640 Utility MagCrawler, and others.

iPEK

iPEK has business operations under the segment, pipeline inspection systems. The company's offerings include: RX400, RX130, RX95, RCC90, RX140SAT, and others.

Mini-Cam

Mini-Cam has business operations under the segment, pipeline inspection systems. The company's offerings include Proteus Lite, CRP300, CPL150, CRP140, CRP90, and others.

Rausch Electronics

Rausch Electronics has business operations under various segments, namely pipe inspection and push cameras. The company's offerings include, Rausch M-Series, KS 135 Scan, M 135, M150LL, L 100 Cross, and others.

Technavio has segmented the crawler camera system marketbased on the product and region.

Crawler Camera System End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Municipal and residential

Industrial

Crawler Camera System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

