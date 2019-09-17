Eric J. Dalius Foundation: Eric Dalius Makes Appearance at Invest: Asia 2019

Network Marketing Professional is excited to announce his attendance at the event

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Marketing Professional Eric Dalius announced that he attended the Invest: Asia 2019. The conference took place on the 11th and 12th of September at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. Invest: Asia 2019 explored the people and topics that drive the cryptocurrency market which Asia plays a big role in. The primary themes of the event this year were the advent of exchange tokens, Asian cryptocurrency regulation, industrial mining, chat apps, and more.

"I was extremely excited to be attending Invest: Asia. It was my first time at the event," says marketing specialist Eric Dalius. "While I have invested in other Asian businesses over the past few years, I was looking for new opportunities in the cryptocurrency and real estate markets." Eric Dalius made connections that allowed him the opportunity to expand his global real estate holdings through a tokenized platform.

This year's event featured a plethora of industry experts both speaking and attending to network. Keynote speakers include Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle, and Julian Kwan, CEO of InvestaCrowd. With a lineup of some of the most influential companies and individuals within the cryptocurrency market, Invest: Asia 2019 will be one of the top networking and marketing events of the year.

For more information about the event, please visit: https://www.coindesk.com/events/asia-2019

About Eric Dalius

Eric Dalius is a Marketing Professional with a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Penn State University who has generated over $50 Million since 1990 in a Marketing career focusing primarily on the MLM or Network Marketing business model. Eric Dalius is currently providing coaching for existing and new companies looking to expand their products or services through MLM distribution as well as independent representatives who are just getting started with their MLM company.

