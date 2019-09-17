The 2019 SPG Industry Leader Mastermind Series Hosted by David Findel

The Strategic Performance Group is honored to announce that the 2019 SPG Industry Leader Mastermind Series will be led by CEO David Findel, in October 2019

COLTS NECK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / David Findel and Strategic Performance Group are proud to be Hosting the 2019 SPG Industry Leader Mastermind Series. The event will take place throughout the entirety of the day on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Water Club at The Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City.

The immersive training Bootcamp seminar is focused on getting you into a position to help you achieve the personal and professional results you demand out of the last quarter of 2019. David Findel and the team at SPG will conduct workshops on the following:

Leadership skills

Goal setting and accountability

Working smarter, not harder

Well-rounded corporate culture

Time management

Communication with others

Lifestyle balance

Those attending the Bootcamp will leave with an implementation plan and path forward to help grow your business and develop as a leader.

The full day seminar is open to a very limited number of applicants and will be capped at a total of 20 individuals in order to preserve the one on one coaching requirements of SPG. The Bootcamp will cost attendees $1750 USD. To reserve your spot at the upcoming Bootcamp seminar please contact 888-417-5950 or email gcart@spgcoach.com.

About Strategic Performance Group: Prides themselves on the one on one personal coaching for top executives and CEO's of corporations that are seeking to fine tune their already robust skill sets. SPG empowers professionals with their unique coach model and philosophy that propels individuals towards their specific goals of success, wealth, and power, in both life as well as business. SPG is a professional services firm providing consulting in leadership development, sales coaching, motivational training, and overall sales management. At the core of SPG's success is coaching and motivation and the belief that mediocrity is unacceptable.

About David Findel: David Findel is a highly sought-after leadership development coach who specializes in motivating and empowering top-level CEO's and professionals. David Findel is responsible for spearheading numerous coaching programs such as the "Power of Accountability", "Leadership Development", and "Removing the Noise". As the CEO of Strategic Performance Group, David Findel has been the driving force behind the development of SPG's coaching and leadership programs. He successfully applies his vast knowledge and experience in leadership and development as the backbone of SPG.

To learn more about Strategic Performance Group or David Findel please visit:

http://www.davidfindel.com/about-spg/ or, http://www.davidfindel.com/about-david/

Contact:

David Findel

Email: gcart@spgcoach.com

SOURCE: David Findel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559982/The-2019-SPG-Industry-Leader-Mastermind-Series-Hosted-by-David-Findel