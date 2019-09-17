

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 on Tuesday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) initiated earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020, above analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.30 to $9.45 per share, excluding an unfavorable impact of approximately $0.50 from its investment in Punch Bowl Social.



As previously announced, the company entered into a strategic relationship with Punch Bowl Social or PBS, on July 18, 2019 by acquiring a non-controlling ownership stake in PBS.



The company also expects full-year total revenue between $3.15 billion and $3.20 billion, with comparable store restaurant sales growth of 2.0 to 3.0 percent and comparable store retail sales growth of about 1.0 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.28 per share on revenues of $3.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported comparable store restaurant sales growth of 3.8 percent and traffic growth of 0.2 percent to outperform the casual dining industry. Comparable store retail sales increased 0.4 percent from the prior year quarter.



