Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871460 ISIN: US68389X1054 Ticker-Symbol: ORC 
Xetra
17.09.19
11:15 Uhr
48,300 Euro
+0,045
+0,09 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,150
48,165
15:20
48,040
48,130
15:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORACLE CORPORATION48,300+0,09 %