Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, today announced expanded Oracle capabilities, including an automated compliance engine and advanced spend optimization analytics. These new features enable enterprises to optimize their Oracle deployments to improve IT operations, gain critical insight into the IT ecosystem and accelerate digital transformation efforts as more Oracle licenses move to the cloud.

Oracle represents both a mission-critical system and a tremendous investment for over 430,000 organizations across the globe. As enterprises move more of their Oracle workloads into the cloud, IT organizations are struggling to manage the distribution of licenses across hybrid environments and facing increased audit risks due to Bring Your Own License (BYOL) policies. Snow's enhanced solution minimizes the complexity surrounding Oracle license management by providing intelligence into the ongoing usage of Oracle implementations to ensure organizations can effectively manage costs, maximize their investments and quickly adapt to changing business priorities.

With this release, users will be able to:

Automate the calculation of an organization's unique Oracle license requirements

Gain visibility into used, unused, under- and over-assigned licenses across the enterprise

Review potential savings based on current Oracle usage

Monitor and track licenses against different use cases and environments

Create rules when assigning licenses across various parts of the organization

"Snow has been a game changer for RELX, as it is the only comprehensive data source for technology across all of our global divisions," said Scott Touchet, Senior Director of Global IT Procurement at RELX. "Oracle is among our biggest vendors, so optimizing that spend and usage is a top priority for us. Snow's new functionality will help us drive meaningful results for the entire business, both financial and operationally."

These new capabilities follow a series of recent enhancements released by Snow to help enterprises maximize the value of their Oracle technology, among other IT investments. The Snow platform provides insight across an entire IT ecosystem, enabling enterprises to manage complex Oracle implementations with entitlement imports, hard/soft partitioning support, license requirement calculations, compliance for database and middleware, and end-of-support dates.

"When it comes to a fundamental business system like Oracle, gaining intelligence around how it can more effectively support strategic initiatives is a significant differentiator for most enterprises," said Peter Björkman, Chief Technology Officer at Snow Software. "Our new Oracle capabilities arm IT teams with the visibility and control they need to ensure accelerated return on investment and alignment to business goals. These automated compliance features not only save IT teams' time by regularly checking license requirements against usage, but also advance more efficient and effective IT operations while minimizing complexity."

