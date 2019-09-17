Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
17.09.2019 | 15:16
(22 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 17

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

17 September 2018

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2019 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 22 October 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 27 September 2019 (ex-dividend date is 26 September 2019). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 1 October 2019.

Enquiries:
S Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639


© 2019 PR Newswire