BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

17 September 2018



The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2019 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 22 October 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 27 September 2019 (ex-dividend date is 26 September 2019). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 1 October 2019.

Enquiries:

S Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2639