Global Study Examines Best-in-Class Keys to Success for Business Continuity Management

During May July of 2019, Assurance and ClearView conducted the inaugural Business Continuity Benchmark Study, promoted in collaboration with the Business Continuity Institute (BCI), Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRII), the Association of Continuity Professionals (ACP) and Continuity Central. 1,123 business continuity leaders, practitioners and executive sponsors around the globe participated in the research.

Participants provided insights into their priorities, objectives and challenges, in addition to program maturity, sources of confidence, ROI measures and technologies used. The report published today, examines the key findings of the study and identifies best-in class organizational attributes that are most highly correlated with BC program success.

"This report is a shining example of our commitment to leading innovation in Business Continuity," said Craig Potts, Chief Executive Officer of Assurance Software. "In the inaugural BC Benchmark Study, our researchers exposed a variety of interesting findings, some anticipated and others more surprising. We are proud to share this with the industry at large to use as an aid to both individual and collective efforts in continuous improvement."

A complimentary copy of the 2019 Business Continuity Benchmark Study can be downloaded here.

Assurance and ClearView will also host two webinars to examine the key findings and takeaways from the study. The broadcasts are scheduled for Tuesday, September 17 with the following options for attending:

Register for 10am EDT 3pm BST

Register for 2pm EDT 7pm BST

View the recordings here, after September 17, 2019

About ASI (Assurance Software, Inc.)

With two solution brands, Assurance and ClearView, ASI is the leading global provider of business continuity software and services. The company is recognized for its deep domain expertise, customer-focused delivery, and exemplary customer service.

About Assurance

Business disruptors including cyber-attacks, natural disasters and supply chain breakdowns are now commonplace but it's difficult to measure readiness and ensure effective response. Leveraging decades of experience helping thousands of organizations, we pair expert guidance with easy-to-use software to simplify preparation and ensure quick restoration of your critical operations. Assurance customers have confidence that their people, revenue and reputations are protected, without needless distractions from their core business. For more information please visit www.assurancesoftware.com.

About ClearView

ClearView helps organizations develop and maintain robust Business Continuity programs in order to establish resilient operations and so respond rapidly and effectively to incidents, providing protection for their people, customers and reputation. Business Continuity and the development of organizational resilience is a complex process. With our best-in-class software and advisory services, we commit to 'Make the complicated simple' for our clients, so that they can quickly and easily build a strategic, effective, and future-proofed Business Continuity Management System that is firmly embedded across the entire organization. This provides protection for all stakeholders including clients and employees; and ensures that a strong reputation is maintained in the face of adverse events. ClearView became part of Assurance Software, Inc. in January of 2019. For more information, please visit www.clearview-continuity.com.

