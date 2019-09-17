

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple, Inc. is set to launch the much awaited Apple Arcade for mobile, desktop and the living room on September 19, 2019 in more than 150 countries. The world's first game subscription service can be accessed from an all-new tab on the App Store across iOS, macOS and tvOS.



Apple Arcade will be available on the App Store on iOS 13. It will be available on iPadOS and tvOS 13 on September 30 and on macOS Catalina in October.



The service will offer a selection of over 100 new and exclusive games, including original releases from renowned creators Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong, Will Wright and dozens more. It will complement the App Store's existing massive catalog of games.



The game subscription service launches on the App Store for $4.99 per month, with users getting unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV. Users will not find these games on any other mobile platform or subscription service.



Apple said a single subscription gives unlimited access for up to six family members to the full catalog of amazing Apple Arcade games, all without any ads or additional purchases. The games can all be played offline or online.



Apple Arcade subscribers will also get the full version of every game including all updates and expansions, without any ads or additional in-game purchases.



The games from action and adventure games to party and puzzle games, include 'Ballistic Baseball' from Gameloft, 'ChuChu Rocket! Universe' from Sega, 'Exit the Gungeon' from Devolver, 'Overland' from Finji, 'PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE' from Bandai Namco, and 'Projection: First Light' from Blowfish.



Some of these games will support controllers, including Xbox Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock 4 and MFi game controllers, in addition to touch controls and Siri Remote.



The App Store currently has nearly 300,000 free and paid games, with over half a billion people visiting each week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX