Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Receives First SmartFactory Order from Toyota Tsusho Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce its first SmartFactory order form Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc. ("TTCI"). The order is for an Ontario automotive manufacturing plant (the "Plant").

Following a detailed review of the Plant and its operations, Kontrol and TTCI formulated an approximate $850,000 retrofit and upgrade program. Plant management has selected to begin with an initial SmartFactory upgrade of approximately $180,000 as part of its capital budget for 2019. The balance of the upgrade program will be considered for the 2020 to 2023 capital budget period.

"We are pleased to receive our first SmartFactory order and excited about the potential opportunity in both Canada and the United States," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "As we anticipated, operating Plants in the automotive sector typically have defined annual capital expenditure budgets and our SmartFactory solutions will fit into those budgets accordingly. Initial orders are anticipated to have follow up orders and repeat business."



For the first order, the Plant will receive an upgrade to its HVAC systems, a real-time water management system for its paint process, real-time vibration sensors on various equipment and real-time management of all upgrades through the Kontrol Energy SmartMax® Gateway and SmartSite® software.

"We are impressed with Kontrol Energy's demonstrated ability to use its software technology and solutions to provide data collection and analytics so that each improvement within a Plant can be monitored and adjusted in real-time. We look forward to expanding our strategic alliance with Kontrol Energy across Canada, and also into the United States market to help our customers improve operating efficiencies and increase cost savings," says Yuji Shibano, General Manager of TTCI's Energy Solutions Group.

Following the initial order Kontrol and TTCI are focused on rapidly expanding the SmartFactory solution across more than 200 automotive and automotive plants across North America.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

About Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc.

TTCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. and operates with approximately $1 Billion in annual revenues. The ultimate parent company of TTCI is Toyota Tsusho Corporation, the trading affiliate of the Toyota Group of Companies. Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC") was founded in 1948 as the trading company for the Toyota Group. Today, TTC is a highly diversified company with seven operating divisions and more than 1,000 subsidiaries and affiliated companies. The TTC group of companies engage in various business enterprises in more than 120 countries and employ approximately 58,000 members worldwide, all striving to contribute to the creation of prosperous societies.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com .

Additional Information about Toyota Tsusho Corporation's worldwide group of companies can be found on its website at: https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/.



