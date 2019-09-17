Scherzer & Co's (PZS's) NAV closed H119 flat vs end FY18 and declined 3.5% to the end of August. H119 portfolio performance was dominated by weaker results from GK Software and pre-squeeze-out stagnation in Linde's share price. These two companies made up c 31% of PZS's portfolio at the peak in March 2019. €22.8m cash inflow from the Linde squeeze-out allowed for deleveraging and increased PZS's portfolio of extra compensatory claims (ECS) to €139m. We note that PZS is focused on lesser-known stocks and its short-term performance may at times differ from the broader market.

