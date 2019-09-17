Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latesttransportation data analytics engagement for a leading CPG manufacturing firm, based out of Denmark. TheCPG sectorhas always been a data-intensive one. As the tools available to store, manage and analyze data evolved, so did the role the analysis of data played in decision-making. Moreover, the growing competition, changing consumer preferences, and a dynamic market scenario are all forcing leading CPG manufacturers to overhaul their data management capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005505/en/

Data obtained from disparate sources within an organization can aid decision making if analyzed accurately, and transportation data is no exception. Having said that, it's crucial to note that transportation data analytics has the potential to improve logistics management as well as optimize transit routes and services. Our transportation data analytics solutions help businesses to develop route maps to optimize the logistics workflow, which in turn, will drastically reduce congestion levels and time spent in transit.

At Quantzig, we believe that the growing business complexities in the CPG sector have paved the way for new analytics-based business models that companies must leverage to cost-effectively address the growing needs of a well-informed customer base. Transportation data analytics is one such solution which can help businesses revamp their logistics workflow to uncover significant savings opportunities.

To support your efforts in doing so our analytics experts have developed a complete portfolio of advanced transportation data analytics solutions that can help you succeed in all your business endeavors.

Request a FREE Brochure of our analytics solutions to find out how our advanced analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes.

The Business Problem

The CPG manufacturer, who was well-known for its private label products wanted to sustain a competitive edge by deploying the right logistics management systems and efficient processes to transport their products to the end-users. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in transportation data analytics and drive significant improvements in the logistics workflow.

"Our advanced transportation data analytics solutions empower businesses to integrate and analyze data from disparate sources, offering a unified view of their transport and logistics workflow," says an advanced data analytics expert from Quantzig.

Talk to our analytics experts to know how our transportation data analytics solutions can help you overhaul your logistics workflow.

The Solution Offered

To help the client address their challenges, our experts adopted a comprehensive approach to transportation data analytics that offered in-depth insights into their logistics routes through advanced dashboards. This enabled them to revamp their current logistics workflow to achieve the desired level of efficiency.

Quantzig's transportation data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Revamp their logistics workflow

Achieve huge cost savings

Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform for exhaustive insights on the benefits of transportation analytics.

Quantzig's transportation data analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing logistics routes through advanced backend dashboards

Implementing advanced analytics-based modules to improve business decisions

Learn how our transportation data analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes to drive incremental growth. Request for more information now!

Sign-up for our FREE upcoming webinar to learn how advanced analytics can help manufacturers tackle all their data management challenges.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005505/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us