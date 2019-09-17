Enel Green Power has plugged in the 85 MW Totana solar plant, the first project to come online from the renewables auction held by the Spanish government in July 2017. Elsewhere, Solarcentury and Encavis announced their 300 MW Talayuela project has secured a 10-year power purchase agreement.From pv magazine Spain. Endesa's renewable energy arm, Enel Green Power Spain, has connected the 85 MW, €59 million Totana PV plant to the grid. The project is the first to begin operation from the 3.9 GW of solar project generation capacity allocated by the Spanish government in an auction in July 2017. Endesa ...

