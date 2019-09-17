Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Legal Entity Identifier 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend

The Company announces that the Board of the Company has declared a second interim dividend of 8.6p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2019. The Board has now declared two interim dividends for the year ending 30 September 2019 totalling 16.6p per share (2018:15.3p), a year-on-year increase of 8.5%.

The second interim dividend will be paid on Friday, 8 November 2019 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 4 October 2019. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 3 October 2019. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Asset Services, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Monday, 18 October 2019.

The 2020 first interim dividend is expected to be declared in February 2020.

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

17 September 2019