The global metallic stearate market is poised to reach USD 1 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

"Apart from the high demand for metallic stearates from cosmetics manufacturers, the increasing demand for metallic stearates from the pharmaceutical industry, along and food and beverage industry will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is driven by the high demand for metallic stearates from cosmetics manufacturers. In addition, the growing demand for synthetic rubber is anticipated to further boost the metallic stearates market during the forecast period.

Metallic stearates are used in the cosmetic industry owing to their high gelation capacity. They are used in shampoos, eyeliners, lipsticks, sun protective lotions, and body and foot powders. Therefore, the increasing demand for beauty and personal care products across the world is expected to boost the demand for metallic stearates during the forecast period.

Furthermore, synthetic rubber is an artificial elastomer synthesized from petroleum byproducts. It is generally used to manufacture automotive components such as tires, engine pipes, rubber hoses, and engine components. Metallic stearates are used as a mold release agent between sheets of raw rubber to prevent them from sticking. Thus, the rise in automotive production across the world is predicted to accelerate the growth of the synthetic rubber market, which in turn will increase the demand for metallic stearates during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Baerlocher GmbH

DAINICHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY Co. Ltd.

Dover Chemical Corp.

Evergreen Industries

Faci Spa

Peter Greven GmbH Co. KG

SINWON CHEMICAL Co. Ltd.

Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd.

Univar Inc.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Metallic Stearate Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Plastics

Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Key Regions for the Metallic Stearate Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

