Spark Connected, a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology and system level solutions, today revealed The Minotaur solution designed and engineered to charge laptops and tablets.

Many portable devices and applications available in the market today require power levels higher than 15W including laptops, tablets, large form factor smartphones, MedTech, gaming, POS (point of sale systems) and Industry 4.0 devices. The Minotaur solution provides the power, flexibility, efficiency and ease of integration required to charge the thinner, portable, more powerful devices that enable our increasingly connected world.

Ruwanga Dassanayake, COO of Spark Connected, said, "The era of wirelessly charging laptops and tablets has finally arrived and Spark Connected is at the forefront, paving the way with The Minotaur platform. We are excited to contribute and innovate within the Qi/Wireless Power Consortium in helping to extend the current 15W EPP standard to 30W and 45W."

Highlights of Spark Connected's Minotaur solution include:

Full Transmitter and Receiver solutions for 30W or 45W

Interoperability with Qi BPP/EPP devices

Single and multi-coil structures can be used

Small form factor allows integration into small and thin devices

Best-In-Class efficiency and performance

Powered by the Infineon XMC Wireless Power Controller

About Spark Connected

Spark Connected. Powering the world, wirelessly

Spark Connected is a global leader specializing in multiple advanced and safe wireless power technologies that benefit a wide variety of applications in the Automotive, Industrial, Infrastructure, Medical, Telecom and Security, Robotics, Factory Automation, IOT, Smart Home, and Consumer markets.

Spark is transforming wireless power delivery and intelligent battery charging with innovative platforms, disruptive technology and breakthrough products enabling an enhanced user experience for all. The company specializes in Product Development and Engineering Solutions with a team of passionate innovators with decades of combined deep domain expertise.

Spark Connected is a Full Member of the Wireless Power Consortium. For more information visit: www.sparkconnected.com

