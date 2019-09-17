Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of their new article on social media analytics. This article discusses how social media analytics solutions can help you monitor the effectiveness of media investments and marketing campaigns. Also, it talks about how social media analytics can help companies to analyze customer behavior and interests that can further help them in better decision making. Furthermore, the article highlights how social media analytics can be useful in mining customer sentiments to improve marketing performance and customer service activities.

Quantzig's portfolio of advanced web analytics solutions enables organizations to do just that by helping them turn data-driven insights into actionable customer engagement opportunities.

Benefits of Social Media Analytics

Understand your audience

Social media analytics can help businesses in understanding customer behavior and analyzing their interaction with brands on different social media platforms. This can further help in driving more traffic, enhancing engagement and improving sales significantly.

Improve content quality

With the help of social media analytics, businesses can analyze the content that drives the best results. Social media analytics also aids in figuring out the type of content that is performing best. Additionally, it can help in analyzing most shared and viewed content, time spent on them and sales driven by them.

