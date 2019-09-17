Announcement follows new qualification of Hprobe tester in Taiwan by a major semiconductor foundry

Hprobe, a provider of turnkey semiconductor Automatic Test Equipment for magnetic devices based on a patented magnetic generator with unparalleled field sweeping performance, today announced that it will work together with Hermes Testing Solutions Inc. (HTSi), subsidiary of Hermes-Epitek Corp. to promote Hprobe equipment in both Taiwan and Singapore. The agreement includes sales, service and support of Hprobe testing tools, and directly follows qualification of first Hprobe MRAM tester in Taiwan by a major local foundry for production use.

"Hprobe has a very good solution for MRAM testing production and has done an excellent job of bringing this promising technology to market over the last two years," stated Steven Wang, president of Hermes Testing Solutions. "With over 15 years supporting the semiconductor industry, HTSi is ideally positioned to support Hprobe in the region."

"HTSi's historical experience with production testing equipment was a major factor in our selection. We are extremely confident that we have a long-term partner that will deliver the best possible service, while expanding and executing our growth strategy within the region," said Laurent Lebrun, CEO of Hprobe. "This first Hprobe tester qualified by a major foundry in Taiwan is an important milestone for us and we believe it is just the beginning of the ramp-up of MRAM production worldwide."

To learn more about Hprobe' technology and products, visit Hermes-Epitek at Semicon Taiwan 2019 at booth M0548/4th Floor.

About Hermes-Epitek Corp.: Headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan, Hermes-Epitek Corp. has reflected the growth of Taiwan's semiconductor business for more than 40 years. From its base in Taiwan, and with business operations in Singapore, Malaysia and China, Hermes-Epitek Corp. has evolved into an international semiconductor manufacturer and one of the world's largest high-tech equipment distributors.

About HTSi: HTSi is a subsidiary of Hermes-Epitek providing DRAM testing, vertical probe card selling, customized design modification.

About Hprobe: Founded in March 2017 and based in Grenoble (France), Hprobe is a spin-off company of SPINTEC (one of the leading spintronics research laboratories worldwideThe company markets equipment for wafer level testing of magnetic devices in the semiconductor industry.

