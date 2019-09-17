Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWW7 ISIN: CA6861543032 Ticker-Symbol: O2R2 
Frankfurt
16.09.19
08:00 Uhr
0,082 Euro
+0,007
+9,02 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORESTONE MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORESTONE MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORESTONE MINING
ORESTONE MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORESTONE MINING CORP0,082+9,02 %