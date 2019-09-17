SThree (STHR) SThree: Transfer of shares held in Treasury 17-Sep-2019 / 16:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 September 2019 SThree plc Transfer of shares held in treasury SThree plc (the "Company") announces that today, it transferred 67,446 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") from treasury to be used for minority interest transfers to individuals. Following this transfer the Company holds 493,644 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 132,263,199 Ordinary Shares. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: TRS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 20375 EQS News ID: 875137 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 17, 2019 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)