Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO, has on 17 September 2019 purchased 27,500 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 9.9829 per share.



Following the transaction, Stig H. Christiansen owns 54,000 shares in Prosafe SE.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 17 September 2019

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act