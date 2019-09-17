SVS appointed by M&S to provide new Gift Card Programme

LEEDS, England, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global Gift Card provider, Stored Value Solutions (SVS), has been appointed by Marks & Spencer to deliver a new gift card programme. The working partnership will further promote the retailer's passion to deliver a customer-centred approach in all areas of the business.

Warren Humphries, Head of Gift Cards at M&S said: "Our focus is on putting our customers first, ensuring they have high quality flexibility and choice. SVS is a good fit partner for us and I am looking forward to working closely with them as we move our gift card programme forward in the coming months and years.

Mark Schatz, SVS President, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with M&S on this new and exciting stage in their gift card programme. I am confident their programme will deliver many benefits for M&S and their valued customers."

Malcolm Berg, UK Sales Director at SVS said: "We worked closely with the gift card team at M&S in order to understand their needs and learn how they see their gift card programme developing. We were able to establish an excellent relationship from the outset and I feel excited to be able to watch their programme grow."

About Stored Value Solutions (SVS)

Award-winning SVS is the leading single-source provider of prepaid and stored value solutions, managing successful gift card programmes for top retail brands around the world. We manage more than 650 million cards in more than 50+ countries and 26 currencies every year - with each card possessing the ability to influence consumer behaviour and drive sales. Many of the world's top retail brands partner with us to deliver their gift card programmes. To learn more, visit us at: www.storedvalue.com

About Marks and Spencer (M&S)

M&S is a leading British retailer bringing quality, great value food, clothing and homeware to millions of customers around the world. We are a digital-first, customer-obsessed retailer known for our M&S own-brand model, which delivers top quality food, clothing, home products and financial services. Our annual turnover is £10 billion and we have a presence in some 57 countries worldwide. We employ over 80,000 colleagues who serve about 32 million people each week. And we're constantly evolving. Connecting with our customers is at the heart of our business - which is why we're partnering with world-class technology firms to help shape the retail experience of the future.

