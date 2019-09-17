Royal Geographical Society - London - 24 September 2019

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountainfilm on Tour visits London on Tuesday 24th September at the Royal Geographical Society London. Join us for an evening of inspiring and captivating films handpicked from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado.

Founded in 1979, Mountainfilm is one of America's longest-running film festivals. Mountainfilm is a dynamic nonprofit organization and festival that celebrates stories of indomitable spirit and aims to inspire audiences through film, art and ideas.

Mountainfilm on Tour in London will feature a collection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and engaging documentary short films that use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. A Mountainfilm presenter, Ben Ayers, will as usual guide the audience through the program providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects. Ben Ayers is executive director of dZi Foundation and a National Geographic explorer and filmmaker in his own right.

Exhibition Road Doors open for the event at 6.00 pm and the show will kick off at 7.00 pm. The RGS's historic Map Room will be the place to head to the cash bar before the screenings and during the interval. There you can meet friends, buy a drink and purchase raffle tickets - great prizes! The event will close at 10.00 pm.

The event is a fund-raiser for dZi Foundation UKdzi.org and Community ActionNepalcanepal.org.uk

NOTES FOR EDITORS

Date & time: Tuesday 24 September 2019 at 7.00 pm (doors open 6.00 pm).

Event ends 10.00 pm.

Venue: Royal Geographical Society, London SW7 2AR

Exhibition Road entrance

Tickets: £13 early bird (book by 31 August 2019)

£15 general admission

£10 concession (group of 10+; student; U18)

Online: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mountainfilm-on-tour-2019-london-tickets-58903658428

Contact and tickets direct from: Denise Prior deniseprior@canepal.org.uk / 07986 372558

Films: Life of Pie - The Mystery of Now - Dawa - The Movement - Jagrlama

All In: Alaska Heli Skiing - Sweetheart Dancers - March of the Newts

Ice and Palms - Danny Daycare.

Visit: https://www.mountainfilm.org/tour/stops/mountainfilm-on-tour-london-uk-2019.

Media contact: Sarah Banister sarah@dzi.org Digital images will be forwarded upon request by WeTransfer for use in supporting this event.

Ben Ayersis available for comment to support this event. Contact: ben@dzi.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997073/Mountainfilm.jpg