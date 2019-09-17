MyMeds&Me Launches Enhanced Mobile Version of Their Public Drug Safety Reporting Solution - "Reportum Public"

Coinciding with World Patient Safety Day, the latest version provides patients and healthcare professionals with a secure mobile-web solution to report adverse events globally

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyMeds&Me, industry leader in drug safety announces the launch of an enhanced, intuitive, mobile-web version of its safety reporting solution Reportum Public. This solution enables patients and healthcare professionals to report adverse events directly to Marketing Authorisation Holders. Importantly Reportum Public is optimized to work on any device, across multiple regions and languages, while providing high levels of scalability, security and data privacy through its GxP infrastructure.

Reportum Public is being rolled out to pharmaceutical partners and will provide patient and healthcare professionals with access to an integrated solution for direct data capture and digital automation of the overall process. The goal is to provide the life sciences industry with much deeper and quicker access to the safety profiles of medicines.

WHO estimates 134 million adverse events occur each year, with medication errors costing health care systems approximately $42 billion annually. Unveiled publicly on the first World Patient Safety Day, the enhanced mobile-web version of Reportum Public delivers rapid access to accurate, complete and standardised safety data for the earliest detection of safety or quality issues of medicines. To date, close to half a million adverse events and product quality complaints have been processed through Reportum on behalf of pharmaceutical clients.

Dr Andrew Rut, CEO and Founder of MyMeds&Me: "World Patient Safety Day is an important reminder that patients and indeed consumers are at the centre of everything we do. While WHO estimates that there are 134 million adverse events annually across the globe, the number attributed to adverse drug reactions (ADRs) is likely to be around 15 million. However, given under-reporting this is but a fraction of the true number of ADRs experienced by patients.

"With increasing accelerated approvals and an ever greater diversity of the target population, pharmacovigilance systems lack data on the adverse effects of medicines on individuals. Therefore we are proud to announce the secure mobile-web version of Reportum Public, to further enhance patients' and healthcare professionals' user experiences.

"Reportum Public enables data capture around drug safety to go even further, helping the pharmaceuticals industry to map the risk profile of its medicines and ultimately ensure the best outcome for patients."

