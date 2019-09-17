Web Presence: Travis Ackerman Examines Residential Property Market in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Top commercial real estate broker Travis Ackerman takes a closer look at the residential property market in his home city of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Born and raised in North Colorado and now living and working in Fort Collins, Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Real Estate director and top industrial, retail, and office space broker Travis Ackerman takes a closer look at the area's booming residential property market.

"The residential property market in Fort Collins is booming," suggests Ackerman, a Colorado native currently based in the city, located approximately 55 miles north of the state capital of Denver.

Fort Collins is famed, he reveals, for being one of the locations which inspired the design of 'Main Street, U.S.A.' within the main entrances of the many Disneyland parks run by The Walt Disney Company both in the United States and around the world.

"Monthly personal finance magazine Money has previously ranked Fort Collins as the best place to live in America," adds Ackerman.

The city has also been listed as one of the best places to retire in the United States by CBS Money Watch, as well as ranking among the best places for business in the nation by bi-weekly American business magazine Forbes. "In 2017," Ackerman goes on to point out, "Fort Collins also ranked fourth on the business magazine's list of the 25 happiest cities in America."

Homes for sale in Fort Collins, Colorado, have a current median listing price of approximately $435,000, according to Ackerman, and an average price per square foot of around $180.

According to Realtor.com, there are currently more than 1,000 homes for sale in the Colorado city of Fort Collins, which, on average, are today spending between six and seven weeks on the open market.

Top-rated among local real estate brokers, Travis Ackerman has previously provided an in-depth insight into the latest real estate market figures for Fort Collins, the North Colorado office space market, and the latest from northern Colorado's land market. Ackerman has also written at length about real estate marketing strategies, the local economy's impact on the Fort Collins real estate market, and has posted a series of quarterly outlooks for the land, commercial, retail, and office space markets in the region.

North Colorado native Ackerman briefly turns his focus back to the local Fort Collins residential property market. "Some of the hottest neighborhoods in the Fort Collins area right now," he adds, wrapping up, "include Troutman Park, Rogers Park, Waterglen, Rigden Farm, and Fossil Lake."

Travis Ackerman is a director for Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Real Estate specializing in the sale and lease of land and industrial, retail, and office space in North Colorado. Since 2007, Colorado State University graduate Ackerman has been involved in a total of more than 500 transactions worth in excess of $350 million. Known in the North Colorado real estate community for his integrity and work ethic, realtor and Colorado native Travis Ackerman is now recognized as one of the top commercial brokers in the region.

